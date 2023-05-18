EAT This Week: McP’s Taphouse’s Pub Nachos

This week's featured EAT dish is McP's Taphouse's Pub Nachos.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Last weekend, while watching my son’s little league game, my wife and I were getting a bit hungry and as we were talking through our options, we both came to the conclusion that we just wanted some nachos. Sometimes the hankering comes out of nowhere, sometimes it comes at the perfect time, but the point here is that when the body wants nachos you feed the beast nachos — and this week’s feature is about as good an option as you can accommodate.

Nachos come with a certain expectation. You need the right crispy chip that can hold up to the toppings (sometimes over an extended period of time) and the correct ratio of cheese to chip to additional topping ratio. Even though the serving size at McP’s is massive, they deliver across all fronts.

Starting with the corn tortilla chips, they carry the right amount of weight throughout the duration of the sitting and provide that crispy texture each and every time. I’m told the staff there will sometimes substitute the chips for fries, which sounds like a great alternative, but if you don’t have chips I don’t think we can officially call it nachos, can we?

You have the option to include pulled pork, grilled chicken or corned beef, and I opted for the pulled pork because if you’re doing loaded nachos, just go the Full Monty – don’t overthink it. To round out the rest the toppings you get refried beans with creamy jalapeno nacho cheese, a house made pico de gallo, spicy crema sauce, then topped off with fresh jalapenos.

The jalapenos provide a nice heat component, but they are supremely balanced out by the sweet and smokiness from the pulled pork. The pop of freshness you get from the pico on each bite also layers in yet another texture component. Then, as you start chiseling your way through Mt. Nachos, finding the beans is like a buried treasure. They round out the flavor profile with a touch of earthiness.

I’m sure you’ve all had a variation of nachos, so you can probably relate to some of the flavors. But, like the current season of “Ted Lasso,” not all are created equal. In this case, these nachos are like season one — the best season.

McP’s Taphouse Grill is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd A in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and drink information visit them online at mcpstahoe.net or via phone at 530-542-4435.