EAT This Week: Mehfil Bistro’s Butter Chicken

This week's featured EAT dish is Mehfil Bistro's Butter Chicken.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Raise your hand if you’re an Indian cuisine newbie. It’s all right. This is a safe place for admittance. Actually, if you are new to the flavors, this week is the perfect place to start. And if you are an Indian cuisine aficionado, then you’re probably rolling your eyes around butter chicken because you’ve probably been there and done that like a thousand times already. But, if you haven’t had the version from Mehfil Bistro, then you may just fall in love all over again.

Indian food is my daughter’s favorite type of food. So I had to include her for this week. When she follows up her bite with a distinctive “Mmmmmm,” then you should have a pretty good understanding of what we’re dealing with.

Butter chicken at its core is a comfort dish. This version doesn’t stray too far from its roots, but when the roots are solid, why should you. It’s a classic case of chicken meets sauce. The chicken, while juicy and flavorful, the sauce is really where the party is. Layers of rich, savory and sweetness come together for a silky composition with mild spice.

If anyone has had tikka masala, butter chicken is the more suave older brother. When you take spices like garam masala, turmeric and cumin and combine them with tomatoes and dollop after dollop of butter until the velvet police arrive to let you know you’re pushing the limits of extreme velvetiness, then you get the idea of how this dish can win your heart.

I also cannot mention this dish without giving props to their garlic naan. Make sure you do yourself a favor and order a side of it with this dish because that dipped into the leftover sauce is where puppies go to dream. Not sure exactly what that last line means, but sure sounds like heaven to me.

Mehfil Bistro has two locations: 868 Tahoe Blvd. No. 18-19 in Incline Village and 11421 Deerfield Dr. in Truckee. For more information visit them online at mehfilindianbistro.com or reach them via phone at 775-831-8317 (Incline) or 530-563-5078 (Truckee).