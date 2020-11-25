EAT This Week: Naked Fish’s BBQ Albacore

Naked Fish’s BBQ Albacore

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’ve actually been waiting a while to feature this dish – but super excited to tell you about it. I’ve been holding on to it for a special occasion (a.k.a when I am low on time during a holiday week). Regardless, it’s one of my favorites in the entire basin.

This is an appetizer, so trust me – you’ll want to double up if you are with multiple people. I had to stab my son’s hand with a chopstick to keep him from eating it all. I know, father of the year material, but he’s old enough to realize the repercussions of his gluttony. Plus, I was hangry at the time so all parenting was paused until my belly was full.

The dish is pretty simple but executed to perfection. The albacore tuna is flash grilled leaving it with only grill marks on the outside and a very rare inside. This gives the fish just a slight char that brings that grilled essence to the party.

It’s then topped with a red miso barbecue sauce that’s every part the trifecta of spicy, sweet and smoky. If you add a squeeze of the lemon it only brightens up all the flavors.

If you don’t fall in love with the first bite, there is no hope for mankind. It’s so delicate – yet so bold – it literally melts in your mouth. I know people throw that description around like a bottle in a bar fight, but I’m speaking gospel here.

If you don’t go full pelican and just inhale the bite, you’ll notice the green onions provide the slightest crunch for texture. There’s a little how ya doin’ kick at the end, but it’s the right amount swimming in all the right waves.

I realize the fish fearers of the world probably won’t let this column change your mind about how delicious fish can be. But, if my mom, whose age will remain ageless, and one who never ever wanted to try sushi, can let my daughter talk her into having sushi, then there’s hope for you, too. And yes, she loved it.

The Naked Fish is located at 3940 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and up to date information, visit them online eat thenakedfish.com or call at 530-541-3474.