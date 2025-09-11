EAT This Week: Notty’s Breakfast Burrito 

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve not had the opportunity to try out the Italian burritos that are coming out of the Notty’s kitchen, you may be missing out. If you know, you know, but you might not know that breakfast burritos have made their way to the menu and after tasting, they are the breakfast I never knew I needed in my life … until now.

Notty’s Breakfast Burrito Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Much like their other burritos, the process begins with their fresh dough that’s made in house every day. Once rolled out, it’s slathered with their red tomato sauce then graced with a frittata that comes from another scratch made recipe containing eggs, tater tots, cheese, red peppers and spices. Next, you have your choice of bacon or ham and in my case, why not go with the goat of breakfast meats: bacon. After a hearty helping of mozzarella cheese, it’s rolled up and placed in their giant air fryers.

The crispy outer texture of the dough is what helps to set this aside from other breakfast burritos. But even with that crispiness, it remains light and airy and lets all the stuffing do the heavy lifting in the flavor department. The frittata caramelizes slightly giving you a little pop of sweetness while letting the (abundant) bacon drive the car out of the gates. The red sauce elevates everything it touches and creates a nice balance of savory and tangy while mixing with the creamy mozzarella creating a melting pot of goodness.

As part of their new breakfast options, Notty’s is also throwing in free coffee. An original tasting breakfast burrito and a free cup of joe? They make it really hard not to give this a try and after tasting, you might find it hard to not try it again.

Notty’s Italian Burrito is located at 212 Elks Point Rd. Ste 107 in Zephyr Cove. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at nottysburrito.com or reach them via phone at 775-580-7166.