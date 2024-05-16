EAT This Week: Osteria Sierra’s Cacio e Pepe

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

For starters, the full name of this dish on the menu is Cacio e Pepe con Guanciale e Piselli. But, since that name might be loaded with more Italian words than are in your vocabulary arsenal, I decided to go with the most recognizable name in Cacio e Pepe – which is Italian for cheese and pepper. And since I am an absolute sucker for this dish, I thought breaking down the flavors from newly opened Osteria Sierra for this week’s feature, would help you see why I am such a sucker … maybe even a double sucker with how much I enjoyed it.

Osteria Sierra’s Cacio e Pepe. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

First off, we have to talk about the pasta – which is made fresh, in house. The creste de gallo gets its name for a shape resembling a rooster’s crest and here it cradles every single ingredient to perfection, allowing everything to shine together without losing their unique profiles. Those profiles consist of smoked black pepper, guanciale, English peas, black garlic, and pecorino romano cheese.

Cheese and black pepper could easily be my last meal, so it didn’t take a lot for this pasta to skyrocket towards being one of my favorites. The guanciale (similar to bacon) enhances the slight smokiness of the pepper, but also lends a salty component, which plays nicely off the sweetness of the peas. The black garlic is a bit of a kicker. It kicks open the flavor door with a very subtle, but rich, tanginess that props up each bite.

The pecorino romano serves as the exclamation mark. The nutty and creamy notes it provides throughout is really what touches each and every item on the plate and helps them to be the best version they can be – kind of like the Avengers when they defeated Thanos in “End Game.” Only in this version, it’s a happy ending and everyone lives. Well, until each bite it hits my belly, I suppose.

Osteria Sierra is located inside the Hyatt Regency Resort at 111 Country Club Drive in Incline Village. For general information visit them online at hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/tvllt-hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino or reach them via phone at 775-886-6663.