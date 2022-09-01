EAT This Week: Park Prime Steakhouse’s Porterhouse for Two

This week's featured EAT dish is Park Prime Steakhouse’s Porterhouse for Two.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

A few weeks ago I wrote that my favorite cut of steak was the porterhouse. I also added that it was somewhat cheating because it’s really two steaks in one. So, when a 42-ounce prime-grade behemoth is sitting directly in front of you, all other steaks fade into the background because this is the steak of all steaks.

On the Park Prime menu this cut is listed as “the showstopper.” It’s not joking around. The only thing missing when this comes out of the kitchen is a spotlight as it moves across the dining room and on to the table. Yes, people will stop what they’re doing so be prepared to be the center of attention.

To catch you up on how the U.S. Department of Agriculture grades meat, “prime” is simply the highest grade that they can give. Its best quality is the elite level of marbling that lends itself to juicy, flavorful and tender bites of meat. Yes, this steak delivers on all fronts.

With that kind of pedigree you want to experience the meat, which is what they let you do here. Only a very simple treatment of salt and pepper grace this cut. It is served with fresh herbs and grilled tomatoes so if you do want to venture into a little different flavor, knock yourself out. You also have three different salts (black, pink, and sea) to experiment with if you want to bump up the beef flavor just a bit.

However, if you just want to go mano a mano with the cut, come hungry. I mean like don’t-eat-for-a-couple-of-days type of hungry. Or, I guess, you can do as it suggests on the menu and bring someone else to help eat – although that only cuts down on leftovers, so play at your own risk.

Park Prime Steakhouse is located inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 50 U.S. Hwy 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/park-prime-steakhouse or reach out via phone at 775-589-7680.