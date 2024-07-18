EAT This Week: Poke Rok’s Volcano Bowl

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re reading the name of this dish and you’re automatically pulling a “Shark Tank” and saying, “I’m out,” because nothing with the word volcano is coming close to your lips, pump the brakes a bit and hear me out. Sure, this week’s feature provides some heat, but there’s also a ton of flavor inside of that heat with a bunch of other ingredients to help calm things down.

To lead things off, you first need to decide what your choice of protein is. Whether salmon, ahi tuna, spicy tuna, ebi shrimp, shrimp tempura, or tofu, you’re really picking out a driver to drive a self-driving car because they all work, but can easily sit back and let everything else do the heavy lifting. Once that’s decided, it is combined with a quick Japanese marinade that includes chili oil as the base of the spiciness starts to get constructed.

Poke Rok’s Volcano Bowl Provided

It’s joined with a super fresh cast of characters that consists of cilantro, red onion, edamame, seaweed salad, jalapenos, cucumber, green onions, ginger, wasabi, and topped with crispy onions and togarashi, then finished with a creamy chipotle dressing.

For every spicy component (jalapenos, wasabi, chipotle) there’s a counterpart (edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad) from the bizarro world to bring order back to the universe. I’m not going to lie and say you don’t feel the heat, because you do – but if you can handle the initial punch, you’re going to be just fine.

There’s also enough textures pinging around the palette to make a cactus feel jealous, so that your mouth has other items to keep it occupied other than the heat. But, at the end of the day, the dish stays uniquely fresh and holds all the flavors together to give you another great option to enjoy the summer heat.

Poke Rok is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information you can reach them online at pokeroktahoe.com or by phone at 530-541-4960.