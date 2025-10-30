EAT This Week: Primo’s Vodka Sauce Rigatoni

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you go down the rabbit hole of the origins of vodka sauce (like I did), it’s one that is hotly contested as to exactly where it was born – Italy or New York. But if you don’t care about its history, and you just want an amazing representation, then this week’s feature is the dish for you.

Primo’s Vodka Sauce Rigatoni Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

But before getting into the sauce, let’s start with the pasta. It’s handmade and very straightforward using only flour and water so the rigatoni shape holds up well and the ribs on the outside can trap the sauce for a more complete coating. The sausage in the dish is hand crafted with ground pork and their house made seasoning and it gets added to the sauce (along with mushrooms and pasta) before serving.

The vodka sauce is essentially an extension of their marinara. Once the vodka is added and flamed out, heavy cream is added which creates a nuanced balance between the acidity of the tomatoes and the richness of the cream. After a finish of Parmesan cheese, everything is mixed and placed in the bowl along with a slightly sweet and nutty topping of grana cheese.

This is one of the best rigatoni dishes you’re going to eat, and I don’t say that lightly. While the vodka sauce could easily be jarred and sold, the fact that it’s penetrating everything on the plate ensures that any bite you take is hitting the palette with maximum flavor. That, combined with the earthy mushrooms and savory sausage, this dish is comforting in a way that makes you feel like family, which is when Italian food is at its best.

Primo’s is located at 1181 Emerald Bay Rd in South Lake Tahoe. For drink and food menus visit them online at primoslaketahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2221.