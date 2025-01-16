EAT This Week: Riva Grill’s Ahi Poke Bowl

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Originating out of Hawaii, poke has seen many iterations. From ahi to salmon and edamame to cucumber, there are many ways the dish can be enjoyed. In this week’s feature, Riva takes some of the traditional routes, but also some playful turns – with max flavors at every corner.

Right off the bat, you know you’re in for a good time because the “bowl” in this case comes in the form of a seven-by-seven-inch egg roll wrapper that’s been deep fried and shaped to hold all the ingredients. The star of the show comes in the form of ahi tuna that’s been marinated in a bath of items like onion, garlic, sambal, sweet chili sauce, and sesame seeds.

Riva Grill’s Ahi Poke Bowl Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

After its soak, it’s party time with the rest of the components which consists of seaweed salad and a mango-ginger-jicama relish, then topped with unagi sauce, wasabi cream, fried rice noodles and fresh sliced green onion. And while the dish isn’t listed with sliced avocado, you’re missing out if you don’t add it to the fray.

Equally salty, tangy, creamy, and spicy, this dish really puts your taste buds to work and pings every note on the flavor tree. But, even with the abundance of dashing flavors and textures, there’s a cooling component that brings it all back to give you a culinary hug that feels like home.

Feel free to break apart the bowl and use it like a chip to attack the dish nachos-style – that’s part of the fun. If you’re a lover of poke, while you may have your ways you enjoy the dish, this playful and tasty version is worth a spin.

Riva Grill is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd., Suite #3 in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information, visit them online at rivagrill.com or reach them via phone at 530-542-2600