EAT This Week: Rojo’s Tavern’s Baby Back Ribs

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I love ribs. But, what I don’t love about them is the amount of time it takes to get them done right – at least when I’m cooking them at home. So, anytime you can get a delicious rack that is ready to order – like in the case of this week’s feature – you have to take advantage of it.

Rojo’s Tavern’s Baby Back Ribs. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As one of Rojo’s most popular menu items, diners have the option to grab a full order (one and a half pounds) or a half (three-quarters if a pound). For me, ribs are an item that eats just as good when reheated so I always say go with the full and whatever you don’t eat, box it up for later.

As soon as the plate hits the table, the smell of barbecue fills the air and the foaming at the mouth begins. With ribs, you just have to commit to the process and know things are going to get a little messy. Just accept it and move on but make sure the shrapnel stays in your dining space.

These pork ribs come from high on the back of the hog where the loin muscle meets the backbone so they are already primed for juicy, tender meat. Combine that with the slight char on the exterior and the healthy slathering of barbecue sauce, and you have everything you want when it comes to ribs. The sauce carries a nice balance of sweet and smoky and it plays along with the flavor of the meat (and side dishes) perfectly.

Speaking of sides, barbecue wouldn’t be complete without some coleslaw. Their version accents the dish by providing a creamy and tangy tango for your taste buds. You can also grab a loaded baked potato if you’re feeling frisky. Which, if you’re digging into these ribs you’re probably there already.

Rojo’s Tavern is located at 3091 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information you can reach them online at rojos-tavern.com or by phone at 530-541-4960