EAT This Week: Rosewood Tahoe’s Coffee & Donuts

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When I mention coffee and donuts, I’m fairly certain that dessert isn’t the first thing that pops into your mind. If it is, then your brain works super weird. But if it isn’t, then this week’s feature is here to get on the same level with the super weird brain people.

Rosewood Tahoe’s Coffee & Donuts Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Now, to be clear, we’re not really talking about coffee and donuts – more like a play on the combination sweetened up to the degree that it drums up those feels but in a tightly constructed after dinner must-have.

Let’s start with the “coffee,” which in this case comes in the form of coffee gelato. If you’ve ever wondered the difference between gelato (Italian) and ice cream (American), it’s like po-tay-toe, poh-tah-toe, although I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone pronounce a potato as poh-tah-toe. But, if we’re nit picking, gelato tends to be denser and richer than ice cream, which are great characteristics to have for this type of dessert – and characteristics that shine in Rosewood’s version.

For the “donuts,” light and airy beignets dusted with powdered sugar are the substitute and they are every bit as good as a donut – better in many cases, actually. They carry the perfect amount of chewiness and when they are dipped in the sauce, delicious fireworks explode.

The sauce, which almost looks like a cup of coffee, isn’t coffee at all. It’s a smooth sauce made of Ghiradelli chocolate and Nutella and quite possibly some kind of magic dust. I could seriously chug the cup of just that and order another five to take home and chug at a later time. We all know that wouldn’t be wise, but it absolutely was considered.

The serving portion is perfect for a couple, and also a fun way to close out an evening. If you want to take it a step further and feed each other bites, I’d suggest going smaller when it’s your turn to feed, that way you’ll get the bigger bites when it’s your turn. Hey, sometimes you have to just do what’s best for you.

Rosewood is located at 930 Tahoe Blvd, Suite 901 in Incline Village. For food and beverage menus or general information visit them online at rosewoodtahoe.com or reach them via phone at 775-298-2678.