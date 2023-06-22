EAT This Week: Rosewood Tahoe’s Lamb Shank

This week's featured EAT dish is Rosewood Tahoe's Lamb Shank.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Anyone else have that one grandma that can just flat out cook? You walk into her house and amazing smells are just pouring out of the walls and you know every time you set foot into that house you’re going to get a dish of something radiant. This week’s feature kind of reminds me of that feeling.

It could be the fact that the lamb shank, which is about as big as my head, is braised for approximately four hours after getting a hard sear on all sides. The braising bath contains things like red wine, garlic, juniper berries, and other spices, which permeate into the lamb giving it super depth of rich flavor. It’s those deep flavors that are the key to unlocking my grandma memories, and they reach out with open and delicious arms ready to give your taste buds a great big hug.

Speaking of grandmas, the lamb is served alongside polenta cakes (a recipe from the chef’s own grandmother), wilted spinach, and then finished off with a jus from the braising liquid. The polenta has that crispy outside and creamy center that all polenta cakes strive for. They’re light and airy and when they soak up the jus, their flavor gets even better. And the spinach, which gets a specific technique to help it from watering out, is finished off with a tossing of goat cheese feta and toasted nuts.

But, if I’m being honest, the star of the show is indeed the lamb. The crust from the sear is a great texture contrast to the ultra tender and moist interior. And while the flavors are somewhat simplistic, the lamb flavor comes through in buttery fashion but without the gaminess that keep many folks from loving lamb.

If you’re one of those people that are still on the fence about lamb, this may be the dish to pull you down. If all else fails they have a wonderful Barbera to pair it with so at the very least you’ll have a nice red wine to start your evening.

Rosewood is located at 930 Tahoe Blvd, Suite 901 in Incline Village. For food and beverage menus or general information visit them online at rosewoodtahoe.com or reach them via phone at 775-298-2678.