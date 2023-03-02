EAT This Week: Sage Leaf’s Ale-Braised Beef Short Ribs

This week's featured EAT dish is Sage Leaf's Ale-Braised Beef Short Ribs.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

What is it about braised beef short ribs that make them such a great winter season companion? Maybe it’s the depth of flavor that usually comes from the time spent cooking, or just the lines that can be drawn to a great stew, but in any case, this week’s feature is a great representation of dish you just want to cozy up with and watch the snow fall.

Everything starts with the short ribs. They swim around in a pool of goodness that includes a traditional mirepoix mix, Silver Sage Pale Ale (from nearby Pigeon Head Brewery in Reno), and ancho chiles – demi glace is also added to create the sauce reduction for serving. It is joined on the plate with a celeriac-mashed potato, a veggie sauté (carrots, baby sweet peppers, and onions) that is finished with crumbled bacon, and then topped with fresh fried onions that have been bathing in a buttermilk brine.

The short ribs, as you might believe, are the epitope of tenderness. The deep and rich flavor from the anchos seep into it’s exterior, and the savoriness of the sage from the pale ale adds another layer of flavor to peel back. Even with the depth of flavor, it all stays rather delicate.

The Yukon potato mash, which includes roasted garlic, is a great bite buddy with the ribs and reduction. But, the side that steals the show for me is the veggie sauté. Maybe it’s the bacon talking (which is always understandable), but that mixture pops with flavor.

Everything on the plate is fantastic as a stand-alone item, but the combinations that unlock throughout he eating exploration make this dish a fun way to get through a winter evening – all purring like a kitten after a hard play. The only thing missing is a warm fire and a blanket. Although some grab an go and you can remedy that on your own.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Boulevard, Ste. 600, in Incline Village. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or reach them via phone at 775-413-5005.