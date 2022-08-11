EAT This Week: Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner’s Poke Tacos

This week's featured EAT dish is Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner’s Poke Tacos.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’m pretty sure when you walk into a bowling alley you’re not thinking about ordering a poke dish. But, that probably just means you haven’t been to Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner inside Bowl Incline. Sam Choy, the much-celebrated Hawaiian chef, gives you some really great menu options, including this week’s feature. And when someone who is often credited as the godfather of poke has a poke dish on the menu, you pretty much owe it to yourself to try.

Starting with the outside, a flour tortilla is pasted with fresh edamame hummus then a second (corn) tortilla is placed inside giving you a double decker for the ages. Inside the shells carries shoyu (soy) poke, layered with Asian slaw, lomi tomato, spicy aioli, and cilantro.

If wondering what lomi tomato is, it’s not a specific tomato breed but rather a riff on the Hawaiian dish of lomi salmon (just omitting the salmon). Combined with the poke, the level of freshness hits DEFCON 1 (or is it 4?). Let’s just say you’re not going to be searching around for freshness in this dish — it has plenty.

The juxtaposed taco shells add a perfect texture component and when you get the edamame hummus jumping in, it adds a slightly buttery sweetness to everything. The spicy aioli naturally lends itself to a creaminess, but the spice level is just enough to let you know its there without aggravating any taste buds.

Having all the fun of a taco combined with the exploding flavors of poke, this dish gets elevated to levels the Sears Tower would be jealous of. When you blow through that first one, you’ll be happy to know there are still two more. But, in this case, two might not be enough.

Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner is located inside Bowl Incline at 920 Southwood Boulevard in Incline Village. For menu, hours, or general information visit them online at bowlincline.com/ohana-diner or via phone at 775-831-1900.