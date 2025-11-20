EAT This Week: Sapori’s Mushroom Ravioli

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I like to refer to raviolis as Christmas pasta – each one is like its own individually wrapped present. So, when you get one that was a family recipe developed by the Eldorado Resort Casino back in the 80s and is still one of the best-selling items on the menu today, you know you’re in for a true gift. Such is the case with this week’s feature from the Carano family via the Sapori Italian Kitchen.

Sapori’s Mushroom Ravioli Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Starting with the stuffing, a trio of mushrooms (porcini, cremini and oyster) are combined and cooked down with some secret ingredients that I am, unfortunately, not family enough to know. A whole egg pasta is rolled out and cut and once stuffed, cooked to order. Before serving they are tossed in an amazing cream sauce that is accented with a little porcini powder and fresh thyme then topped with roasted wild mushrooms (cremini and oyster) before the shaved garnish of Parmesan Reggiano is added.

The dish is a showstopper – especially if you are a mushroom lover. The synchronization in flavor with the earthy and rich mushrooms partnering with the light and creamy sauce is what makes this dish magic and one of my favorite ravioli dishes ever. Yes, ever.

The pasta is tender and the perfect purse for the layered mushroom flavor. Add in the nutty, salty and savory notes from the cheese and floral notes from the thyme and you’re looking at a perfect bite of food.

The dish eats light, so you won’t be leaving the table feeling overwhelmed, which is direct result of the balance of ingredients. Speaking of ingredients, whatever those secret ones are, they sure do pull their weight.

Sapori Italian Kitchen is located inside Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 15 Highway 50 in Stateline. For more information and menu items you can reach them online at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe or via phone at 775-586-4964.