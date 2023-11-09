EAT This Week: Shedcat Distillery & Kitchen’s Fall Burrata Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you feel yourself wandering around the streets aimlessly looking for that perfect fall dish, but don’t want the heaviness that those feelings of an after Thanksgiving Day meal may evoke, then I have the perfect dish for you this week. Not only does it scream fall season from the top of the tallest pine tree, but also its light-hearted gravitas will pull you in with its tractor beam for a big warm hug.

This salad builds on a bed of arugula and radish greens that are scattered around an organic cow’s milk burrata. It’s topped with fresh slices of pear and apple, raw California walnuts, and drizzled with a cherry and herb-infused balsamic glaze, local honey and extra virgin olive oil. And if you’re belly is telling you that you need a little something extra, you can add chicken or (in my case) a charbroiled portion of local rainbow trout.

Shedcat Distillery & Kitchen’s Fall Burrata Salad. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If you’ve never had burrata, it’s basically an exterior shell of mozzarella wrapped around an insanely creamy mixture of cheese curds (a.k.a. heaven). Here, it serves as an amped up sidekick for every bite, while also lending a super smooth texture.

The peppery flavor from the greens is a nice compliment to the sweetness from the fruit and when it gets combined with the honey, balsamic, and beets is when it hits its Category 5 level palette pleaser. It’s equal parts earthy, creamy, and sweet and is the epitome of a fall dish.

Don’t sleep on the local rainbow trout, either. Close your eyes and it’s going to taste eerily similar to a fresh piece of salmon. Add that to your bite and, yeah, it’s going to be a mouthful, but oh what a joyous mouthful it will be.

For you folks that are looking for gluten free, this also checks all the boxes. Pretty much whatever box you want to throw out there, this will have a big check mark next to it – within reason, of course. I mean, this dish won’t give you the power of invisibility – although, it will disappear quite quickly.

Shedcat Distillery and Kitchen is located at 3668 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink menus, visit them online at shedcattahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-2707 for further information.