EAT This Week: Social House’s Lemon Poppy Seed Waffle

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

For those of you that didn’t know (I’ll include myself in this group), Monday, March 25 is International Waffle Day. That’s different from National Waffle Day (August 24) if you’re confused. Regardless, I thought we could celebrate by highlighting one of our local waffles this week: the lemon poppy seed from Social House.

Now, if you know about waffles, you know not all are created equal. Sure, they may look pretty similar but when you get a good one (like this dish), it’s pretty hard not to get excited about shoving it in your mouth quicker than the start to the Daytona 500.

To begin, their house made lemon poppy seed batter takes a nap on the waffle iron until it’s rested and ready for the day. Once it drops on the plate, it gets a dollop of whipped topping before a lemon curd drizzle is added. It’s garnished with a few more poppy seeds, lemon peel, and a tiny sprig of mint then served with sweet butter and warm syrup.

Social House’s Lemon Poppy Seed Waffle. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I know some people like to take it easy on the butter and syrup when it comes to waffles (or pancakes), but I say give me more. Once the syrup starts to pool up in the waffle pockets, then it’s ready for me. Although, I have say with this dish, it’s completely fine if you want to omit the syrup (my belly hates that I just typed that). But honestly, the flavor of the waffle and lemon drizzle pack so much heat into each bite, that your fine no matter what level of syrup selector you are.

You might think that with the lemon curd combined with the syrup you’d be venturing into being too sweet, but that’s not the case. Of course there’s sweetness, but it never goes over the top. It’s like the best flavors of a slice of lemon pie, but with the sweet level turned down.

Textures bounce between fluffy and crunchy effortlessly and if you have kids, you might win parent of the year (or at least until the next time they get mad at you) for ordering this.

There was mention that the waffles at Social House are some of the best. I can see how people would draw that conclusion. I might need to start a contest and see for myself. Judging waffles sounds like something I can definitely get behind.

The Social House is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way #3 in South Lake Tahoe. For more information and menu items visit them online at socialhousetahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-539-4746.