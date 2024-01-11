EAT This Week: Social House’s Tahoe Corned Beef Hash

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I bet when you picture corned beef hash it looks like a bunch of diced up potatoes and chopped meat with some onions thrown in there. As delicious as that picture might be, this week’s feature doesn’t look like that at all – but it sure does summon all the feels of a corned beef hash … with a few pleasant surprises.

The build starts with a patty of hash brown potatoes that have been crisped up using a waffle iron. That is topped with thinly shaved corned beef and a caramelized concoction of onions and fennel. It’s finished off with a poached egg then garnished with micro greens.

Social House’s Tahoe Corned Beef Hash. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

First off, this is a beautiful representation of the classic dish. Once you crack that egg and let the yolk pour over the other ingredients, its even that much more Instagram-y. Looks aside, the crispiness that you get from the waffled potatoes makes for an insane texture compliment to the rest of the dish.

While you might think of corned beef hash as a heavy dish, this version is light and refreshing without sacrificing everything we love about the meal. The corned beef packs in plenty of flavor with just the right amount of saltiness but the flavor kicker is that mixture of onions and fennel. It’s a little sweet and a little earthy and when you get the richness of the yolk flowing through all the components, you can feel its heartbeat.

I’m certain there are some traditionalists when it comes to corned beef hash – and this is definitely not your grandparent’s version of the dish – but think of the traditional version as a one-armed-side-hug (still good) and this version as a haven’t-seen-a-loved-one-in-years-double-barrel-bear-hug (even better) and you get which direction I’m pushing you towards.

The Social House is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way #3 in South Lake Tahoe. For more information and menu items visit them online at socialhousetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-539-4746.