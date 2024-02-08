EAT This Week: Sonney’s BBQ Shack’s Pig Wings

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

On the menu at Sonney’s BBQ this week’s feature is listed as “world famous.” With people from all over the globe coming to Tahoe, and this being one of the most requested items on the menu, I can see how that would fit.

While it’s listed as an appetizer on the menu, don’t let that scare you into thinking that this is a small dish – it’s not. Everything starts with two large pork shanks getting a go-round in their house concocted braising liquid. The beautiful thing about this cut of meat is that it comes from the front forearm of the pig, and when it gets braised, the marrow around the bone melts into the meat for a deep richness. Once braised, they are fried then char grilled and infused with an Asian glaze to order.

Sonney’s BBQ Shack’s Pig Wings. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

While the menu has them getting served over their scratch made coleslaw, you actually have the option to have them served over grits, mac and cheese, beans, or even garlic mashed potatoes. For the sake of this tasting experiment, I went with grits. The cheesy and spiciness are a nice counterbalance to the sweet and tangy wings, but you really can’t go wrong with any of their options.

The sauce, which they create in house just for this single dish, is the belle of the ball. It’s like every single flavor you love from Asian cuisine dialed into a sauce that dances into all the nooks and crannys of the meat. And if you’re one who likes their meat super tender, then this is your dish. Not only is there a ton of meat on each wing, it’s about as tender as a baby’s whisper.

If you’re one who really enjoys wings, try changing it up with this version. It’s the biggest week of the year for the NFL, so what better way to enjoy the game than with some tasty wings. Sounds like a win-win if you ask me.

Sonney’s BBQ Shack Bar & Grill is located at 787 Emerald Bay Rd in South Lake Tahoe. For restaurant information and menu items visit them at sonneysbbqshack.com or reach them via phone at 530-541-7427