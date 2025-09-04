EAT This Week: Soule Domain’s Rack of Lamb Chops

To try and decide each week where and what to eat in and around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Whether you know it or not, lamb is a nutritional powerhouse – especially when it comes to omega-3s. So, while I’m going to talk about how delicious this week’s feature is (and why you should try it), you should also know that there are additional items in the background that should persuade you to give this dish a go.

Soule Domain’s Rack of Lamb Chops Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Let’s start with the lamb. After a simple dusting of salt and pepper it is quickly grilled to give you that perfect outer char while keeping the inside a glorious medium rare. Anything more than that then you are doing the lamb an injustice and if you insist on anything over that, I don’t think we can be friends. Regardless, it’s served alongside sauteed seasonal veggies and potatoes that have been delicately braised then seared.

The kicker of this dish is what is served over and under the lamb: a basil pesto butter. It’s a combination that includes a pesto with roasted garlic and almonds before getting the addition of butter and wine while it cooks. Once it’s added to the lamb, a sprinkling of fresh parmesan tops the dish off.

Yes, the veggies and potatoes are great side dishes – especially those potatoes. But when you bite into the juicy and tender lamb and have that pesto butter hit your taste buds, it’s the thing dreams are made of. That freshness of the herbs and slight sweetness of the garlic elevates everything it touches.

If you’ve never visited the restaurant, it’s an institution you need to check out – the ambiance and character only elevate the eating experience. And if that eating experience includes this dish, you’re in for an amazing meal.

Soule Domain is located at 9983 Cove Street in Kings Beach (on the California-Nevada border). For food menu and general information visit them online at souledomain.com or reach them by phone at 530-546-7529.