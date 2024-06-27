EAT This Week: Sprouts Natural Café’s Santa Fe Burger

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I can’t count how many years in a row Sprouts has won Best Healthy Eats in our annual Best of Tahoe contest, but it seems like every year. And I’m such a creature of habit, usually when I order from their menu it’s the same thing – the Real Tahoe Turkey is too dang good. So, imagine my excitement when I get something that’s not only healthy, but also just as tasty as my regular order. Yes, this week’s feature has now given me something to think about the next time I order.

Sprouts Natural Café’s Santa Fe Burger Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Enough about my excitement, let’s get to this burger. Everything starts with a lightly toasted whole wheat bun. Stacked in between are a tempeh burger patty, black beans, melted jack cheese, garlic, tomato, red onion, carrots, sprouts, salsa, and avocado. It’s served with a side of tortilla chips and if that sounds like a lot, it is. This is a big bite. But oh what a bite it is.

This dish sounds off every bell on the pinball machine. It’s equal parts juicy, smoky, creamy, and crunchy, and the layers of flavor and textures are at the peak of their powers. The tempeh and black beans kick in hints of earthiness, but get a playful jolt from the veggies. I’m not certain if the creaminess from the cheese and avocado are what keeps this burger so moist, but it surely doesn’t hurt the effort.

As with all offerings from Sprouts, you can almost feel your body thanking you for fueling up with the best possible ingredients. Not only that, but each one of the components does its job to perfection. Imagine the most efficient assembly line of all time and you get a sense of how effective each ingredient is, not only on its own, but also as a whole.

Yeah, I’m a fan.

Sprouts Natural Café is located at 3123 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items or general information visit them online at sproutscafetahoe.com or catch them by phone at 530-541-6969.