EAT This Week: Verde’s Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

Verde's Chipotle shrimp Tacos.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I don’t know who decided on Tuesday being the day of the week that we celebrate tacos, but so long as we’re getting them in at least once a week, I guess I can live with that. Although, there’s no bad day of the week for tacos, so having them on multiple days each week is not a crime. It’s more like the opposite of a crime, which would be, I don’t know, a good deed? Yes, let’s go with that.

For the taco, it starts with the shrimp. These fresh plump prawns are butterflied, seasoned, thrown on the flat top, and seared to order. From there, they are laid to rest in their warm tortilla blanket (you can choose flour or corn) and buried with toppings.

The cabbage is mixed with their chipotle sour cream — a blend of crema and their house salsa and chipotle. While chipotle can sometimes be as overbearing as Miranda Priestly from “The Devil Wears Prada,” it isn’t here. It adds a slight and subtle smokiness to the crema that helps ratchet up the flavor. It’s finished off with a fresh helping of pico (tomato, red onion, jalapeno and cilantro).

Each bite brings great texture and flavor. It’s simple, yet it builds with each bite. The cabbage is a crispy backdrop to the buttery shrimp and the pico fills in all the gaps along the way. There is a slight spiciness that plays with the tasters for a bit, but its nothing you can’t handle.

If tacos aren’t your thing, which, how dare you, then you can get everything shoved into its cousin, the burrito. Or, if you want to get a little crazy, you add a little avocado to the cavalcade.

The tacos are loaded, so make sure that head turn of a bite grabs all of the flavors. Yes, the correct way to eat a taco is to turn your head, not the taco. The more times you turn a taco, the more chance something falls out. If you want to play a game see who has the least amount of shrapnel on their plate afterwards. The winner gets more tacos.

Verde Mexican Rotisserie is located in the Crossing Shopping Center at 2016 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. Visit them online at verdemexicanrotisserie.com or by phone at 530-573-0700.