EAT This Week: Stateline Brewery’s Tuna Poke Nachos

This week's featured EAT dish is Stateline Brewery's Tuna Poke Nachos.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you are one who likes to go out for drinks and appetizers rather than the whole dining experience, let me present to you this week’s feature as an option. While I’m not going to go into the detail of the drinks department (Stateline Brewery has both cocktail and beer options), I am going to focus on their appetizer: Tuna Poke Nachos.

First off, some may not even call this an appetizer because of its sheer size. I mean, ahi are quite large and there might be half of one in this dish alone. The sushi grade fish is scattered amongst a bed of crispy wonton “chips” and topped with fresh avocado, green onions, sesame seeds, then drizzled with a trio of sauces: tangy balsamic, Sriracha, and chipotle.

There are obvious textures between the wontons and sesame seeds, but how those textures work with the creaminess of the avocado and coolness of the ahi to help tone down the spice you get from the sauces is pure magic.

Speaking of sauces, they might seem at face value an interesting trio, but for me, they are what really set this dish apart. It’s sweet meets spicy meets smoky and is quite the battle of senses on your palette – in a good way.

I’m not sure who came up with the super duo of avocado and ahi, but it has to be up there on the Mount Rushmore of food duos – which would be a fun conversation for another time. Or, better yet, discuss it amongst your friends over a plate of these and some drinks. I think there’s an old saying about ahi being best served with friends. Or maybe I made it up. Regardless, it’s the truth.

Stateline Brewery & Restaurant is located at 4118 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at statelinebrewery.com or reach them by phone at 530-542-9000.