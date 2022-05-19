EAT This Week: Sunshine Deli’s Malaga Chorizo Sandwich

This week’s featured EAT dish is Sunshine Deli’s Malaga Chorizo Sandwich.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

It’s always a treat when you find a dish that lets simplicity of amazing flavors shine through. No better case in point than this week’s feature from Sunshine Deli — a sandwich so delicious that I could eat one every day without any problem. Well, my waistline might have a problem, but I sure wouldn’t.

In this case, their “tour-de-force” sandwich starts (and stops) with the chorizo. Malaga is a city in the south of Spain, a country famous for their chorizo. After visiting the Costa del Soul back in the day, I can vouch that the chorizo in this sandwich is bona fide baller chorizo. It’s packed to the gills with flavor and spices and anyone who is a sausage snob has to give this a go — you’ll thank me, I promise.

The chorizo gets split down the middle and carries the perfect amount of char before getting placed on the sourdough roll and topped with roasted bell peppers. If they ask you to add cheese, just say yes — don’t overthink it. And that’s it. No fancy sauces or greens to get in the way — just great ingredients bursting with flavors.

The peppers are sweet and bring a nice balance to the heat of the chorizo, which has a great smokiness and snap. The cheese is so gooey it brings those melted strands that stretch out like silly putty with each bite. If you think it might be dry without any condiments, you’d be wrong. The chorizo (and peppers) are so juicy, you seriously do not miss a thing.

If your only introduction to chorizo has been the Mexican version, the Spanish version is not the same. If you have not had the Spanish variety, this is a great place for an introduction. And if you need a lunch date to try it out, I’ll be more than happy to join you — we just won’t tell my waistline.

Sunshine Deli is located at 919 Incline Village Way in Incline Village. For menu, catering, and further information visit them online at sunshinedeli.com or give them a call at 775-832-2253.