EAT This Week: Sushi Pier’s Zephyr Roll

I don’t know what it is about summer, but that weather heats up and my craving for sushi heats up right alongside it. Maybe it’s the freshness that just pairs so well with the weather, but regardless, if you’re a sushi fan of any type, then this week’s feature is a dandy.

Sitting inside of the roll is a mixture of tempura shrimp, lemon and cucumber. But outside on the upper deck is where the real party is at. Salmon, slivered jalapeno, dollops of spicy mayo, and an unagi sauce are all delicately placed before getting torched … yes, torched. That flame gives everything on top a slight smokiness which helps to add not only a depth to the dish, but a unique flavor to bounce off everything else going on.

Sushi Pier’s Zephyr Roll. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This dish is not light on textures. The crispiness of the tempura mixed with the crunchy freshness from the cucumber gives you the perfect combination. Even with the rice, everything feels supremely light. The unagi sauce pipes in with both sweet and savory notes and the spiciness from the mayo gives you just the right amount of heat to punctuate each chopstick-laden chew.

I know most of you will just take a piece and plunge it immediately into soy sauce before eating, and hey, I’m super guilty of that, too. But I’m finding that if I take that first bite without anything and let each roll’s unique pairing of flavors wash over me, then the next bite is even more delicious and I can taste each ingredient more.

Give it a try. Better yet, give it a try starting with this dish.

Sushi Pier is located at 177 US Hwy 50 in Stateline. For menu and more information, visit them online at tahoesushipier.com or reach them via phone at 775-588-8588.