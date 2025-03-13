EAT This Week: Tahoe Keys Deli’s 110º in the Shade

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If I had to choose, I’d say sandwiches are at the top of the list when it comes to lunch time foods. Whether it’s cold or hot, you can get almost anything between two slices of bread. This week’s feature is a warm offering that is quite unique – not to mention, delicious.

I want to start with the bread. Most of the time when you think of a deli sandwich, you probably think of the bread being some type of sub roll. Here, the sub roll is swapped out for a fresh onion roll which packs in a savoriness to the overall flavor.

Tahoe Keys Deli’s 110º in the Shade. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

This sandwich is essentially their Baja Roast Beef that has graduated to the next level. In addition to the roast beef, you get layers that include onions, Ortega chiles, pepperoncini, melted pepperjack cheese, mayo, and deli mustard.

The flavors hit you in waves – a little tangy, a little spicy, and hints of smokiness all play a part in delivering a top-notch performance. The roast beef is incredibly juicy, and the onions and pepperoncini provide plenty of texture. The real star, though, is the chiles. While mild, they still manage to hit the palette with just the right punch that accentuates each bite.

As the name might suggest, this sandwich gives off all the feels of a summertime favorite. So, if you’re one who’s over winter, you might want to give this a try and start the warm season early.

Tahoe Keys Deli is located at 2301 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 2 in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at tkdeli.com or reach them via phone at 530-544-1335.