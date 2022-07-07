EAT This Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Fried Chicken Sandwich

This week's featured EAT dish is Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Few dishes invoke feelings from my childhood like fried chicken. My grandmother, who grew up in the south, made the best fried chicken I have ever had. Anytime I see it on a menu, it has some lofty expectations to fulfill. This week’s feature does the dish justice — and then some.

You get not one, but two, tenderized chicken breast filets that are marinated in a mixture of buttermilk and Tabasco for a minimum of 24 hours. They are placed between a special brioche bun lined with a zesty garlic slaw, honey-roasted shallot aioli, and house-made pickles. It is served with a side of Nashville-style hot sauce and sweet potato fries.

This sandwich is like shoving the Sears Tower in your face — it’s stacked massively high. While they serve the hot sauce on the side, it is a must in my book. Pour the whole serving over the chicken and let it drip into all the nooks and crannies. You’re going to get a little messy, but that’s part of eating fried chicken anyway.

The chicken has that great fried chicken exterior while locking in the moisture and tenderness on the inside. The pickles, slaw and aioli pull just enough heat out from the hot sauce that it never feels fiery, just a great sweet heat, creating a nice balance of flavors throughout.

Given the size of this sandwich, and depending on your plan of attack, it could easily go sideways. If that happens, just go with it and let the experience wash over you. Indulge in each and every bite and take solace in the textures and flavors.

While we just celebrated the birth of our nation this past weekend, this sandwich feels very much like America personified. Give it a shot and keep the celebration going.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. For more information and menu items visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or reach them by phone at 775-580-6226.