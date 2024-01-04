EAT This Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Heat-Check

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Everybody has his or her heat-level threshold. Some are blessed with a palette that can absorb a three-alarm fire wrapped in a five million level Scoville Scale pepper. Others, might just look at a pepper and immediately start sweating and reaching for the milk glass. While I’m not sure where this week’s feature will fall heat-wise for you, but on the delicious scale, it’s up there pretty high.

Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Heat-Check Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Everything starts with a half-pound custom blended beef patty. It gets the addition of a charred pepper relish, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle aioli. All of that is placed between a grilled ciabatta roll and served with a side of french fries.

This is the type of burger where you probably need to start with cutting it in half – it’s huge. To really get the burger experience you just need to get in there and get dirty with this one. But once you do, you’ll be happy you did.

The spice level is sweet at first but then the beat drops – although it’s not to volcano level heat. It’s like eating a bunch of Flaming Hot Cheetos – you can keep addictively eating and eating and the heat is fine. It’s not until afterwards when that heat catches up with you.

The charred pepper relish is superb and when paired with the chipotle aioli. The smoky and creaminess of the aioli when mixed with the fresh and tanginess of the relish, doubles down on your palette. The patty is cooked perfectly and the melted cheese gives you all the gooey-ness feels you can handle. Jalapenos can fluctuate in their heat level, but they also give you a texture component that amplifies the overall experience.

This isn’t an entry-level dish to spicy food experience, but it’s also nothing crazy. My personal feeling is that spice = flavor. And when you can get a dish that has even more flavor than just spice, you have a winner.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. For more information and menu items visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or reach them via phone at 775-580-6226.