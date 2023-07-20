EAT This Week: Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Summer Melon Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Tahoe Tavern & Grill’s Summer Melon Salad Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

In many cases, the flavors that you get in a seasonal salad in the summertime represent some of the best – or in my case, my favorites. There’s just something about the ingredients that scream fresh at the top of their lungs while uniquely letting you know that it is indeed, summer. This week’s feature is a perfect example.

The melon, in the case of my tasting, was watermelon – although it could change depending on availability during the season. But for me, watermelon was the perfect partner for the rest of the ingredients as before it joins its peers, it gets tossed with vinaigrette that pops with flavors of sherry and lime.

From there, it gets tossed with shaved cucumber, Burrata cheese, arugula, and locally sourced pea shoots. It’s then topped with an aged chili balsamic glaze, basil extra virgin olive oil and a high quality prosciutto that’s been shaved thin and fried.

I have to be upfront and say that this is probably one of my favorite summer salads ever to hit my palette. Every flavor combination is clean and super bright. If this salad doesn’t put a smile on your face, then you probably hate comedy movies, too. But if you love comedies, get ready to grin.

Whether it’s tangy or savory or creamy or salty or crunchy, this salad really has it all. I could probably add some more items in there, but you get the jest. It’s checks all the boxes like your favorite song – great intro, catchy chorus, epic bridge, and of course, a banging finale.

If this recent string of heat-laden days has you clamoring for something super refreshing but keeps you in the summer mood, this is the perfect solution.

Tahoe Tavern and Grill is located at 219 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline. For more information and menu items visit them online at tahoetavernandgrill.com or reach them by phone at 775-580-6226.