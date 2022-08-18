EAT This Week: Ten Crows’ Bacon Guacamole Burger

This weeks' featured EAT dish is Ten Crows’ Bacon Guacamole Burger.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Listen, I’m not adverse to the fact that guacamole has it’s share of detractors. I can understand those folks that have allergic reactions to avocado, but for the rest of you, what is the deal? It’s creamy and tangy and spicy and, in the case of the guacamole at Ten Crows, house made. If I can get this on a burger (a burger that also includes bacon), just inject it into my bloodstream and let me wither away a happy man.

All kidding aside, I do love guacamole. But, that’s not the only thing happening in this dish. Newly added to the menu this summer, it does evoke all those summer barbecue feelings. The brioche bun gets a light toast before buckling up for all the fixins, which includes their signature burger with melted provolone, house pickled jalapenos, tomato, lettuce, red onion, peppered bacon, garlic aioli and of course, guacamole.

If you think all those ingredients are a mouthful, wait until you actually get to the mouthful. As with most behemoth burgers, you’re best bet is to dive right in, shrapnel and clothes stains be damned. There is just about everything you want (or need) in a burger: supremely cooked patty with char, textures galore, subtle smokiness, and a little heat streaming in from the jalapenos.

While you may need to unlock your jaw to get all the ingredients in one bite, it doesn’t mean you can’t taste everything. It eats super fresh, but in a very punk rock kind of way. For every standard ingredient (tomato), there’s its punk rock counterpart (pickled jalapeno), which makes for a great concert in every bite.

With so much emphasis on the burger, I can’t leave without mentioning the side of mac and cheese. Cheesy with a crunchy topping, it really sets fire to the burger. Oh, and if you really want punk rock, add some of their other smoked meats to it. I’ll take thank-yous in the form of mac and cheese.

Ten Crows BBQ is located at 4011 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at 10crows.com or reach them via phone at 530-539-4064.