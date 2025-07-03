EAT This Week: The Grove’s Calamari

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

OK, let’s just start with the elephant in the room: this calamari is not the same calamari steak you might have known from the place formerly known as the Beacon. But this take on the classic dish from The Grove is definitely still worth ordering.

The Grove’s Calamari Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Calamari, for me, is all about the tentacles and I know there’s a whole lot of folks that feel the same. If you’re with me, hit me up and let’s start a club … or a band. Tenacious Tentacles sounds like a good name. I’m digressing. Apologies.

The tentacles (and rings) are seasoned with a magical seafood spice blend and lightly battered and fried. They’re tossed with shishito peppers and jalapenos and topped with a sprinkling of fresh herbs. You, of course, have fresh slices of lemon for squeezing and two dipping sauces to choose from (both house-made): a harissa remoulade or a sweet Thai chili.

The calamari is perfectly crispy but light and airy. I could easily go to town on just that, but when you throw in the sweet and smoky shishitos along with the spicy jalapenos, you not only get different textures, but an added layer of freshness.

The Thai chili sauce walks the line of sweet and heat beautifully and the remoulade backs up the creaminess bus right to your taste buds. It also has a little heat to it (that’s the harissa talking), but it’s very balanced. You can’t go wrong with either and both complement the calamari in different ways.

The Grove is looking for feedback on the dish, so go give it a try and let them know. Plus, you get to sit on the beach and people watch. That’s worth the price of admission right there.

The Grove Beach Bar and Grill is located at 1900 Jameson Beach Rd. in South Lake Tahoe (part of Camp Richardson Resort). For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at camprichardsonresort.com/thegrove/ or reach them by phone at 530-314-4650.