EAT This Week: The Grove’s Crispy Salmon

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

When I think about salmon, my mind instantly goes to a dish I had while visiting Spain years ago. While this week’s feature wasn’t exactly the same dish I had there, it definitely had many of the same feels – which was s a great reminder.

The Grove’s Crispy Salmon. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Before getting into the salmon, I want to touch on the base of this dish: farro. The ancient grain is cooked with rosemary, thyme and garlic, absorbing each of the flavors before being placed on the dish and partnered up with cherry tomatoes and blistered kale. The pan seared Atlantic salmon is then placed on top and garnished with a fresh salsa cruda and crispy salmon skin.

The dish eats super light but also packed with flavor. The salsa cruda (herbs, shallots, garlic, and burnt green onion) marries up perfectly with the slight sweetness of the salmon and the earthiness of the farro. The pops of cherry tomato brighten up each bite while the kale provides the peppery counterbalance. If you want to drop the mic with crispiness, the chicharron-style fish skin provides all you need.

With the weather still not sure if it wants to go full springtime or keep dabbing patches of winter, this dish fits both seasons equally well as a go-between. Enjoy it while it lasts.

The Grove Beach Bar and Grill is located at 1900 Jameson Beach Rd. in South Lake Tahoe (part of Camp Richardson Resort). For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at camprichardsonresort.com/thegrove/ or reach them via phone at 530-314-4650.