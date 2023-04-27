EAT This Week: The Idle Hour’s Pork and Chimichurri Sliders

This week's featured EAT dish is The Idle Hour's Pork and Chimichurri Sliders.

Provided

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

It might take some convincing of me that sliders aren’t the perfect small bite or appetizer. They are everything you ever wanted in a burger (or a sandwich) and shrunken down to Baby Yoda size. If one isn’t enough, then hey, go for two – even then it’s still not as big as the Master Jedi version. Although, the key to a great one is not letting the size fool you. It has to bring everything its overgrown counterpart would also deliver, but with more precision – something this week’s feature does really well.

As part of Idle Hour’s new menu release, this option starts with house-marinated pork that gets a rubbing of salt and pepper and a touch of Cajun seasoning before getting placed into the oven where it slow roasts for about eight hours. Once removed, it gets a fine shred and placed on a potato brioche bun along with a scratch made chimichurri that incorporates red peppers and fresh garlic, along with tomato and a citrus slaw.

Everything about this dish screams balance. From its textures mixing the crunchy slaw with the chewy (and super moist) pork, to the earthy and herb-y flavors from the chimichurri counteracting the bright tang of the vinegar in the slaw, everything plays very nicely in the sandbox with one another.

The only thing missing is the perfect bottle of wine to accompany this dish, which it so happens I have. What good would I be to invite you to a wine bar and give you a food suggestion without a pairing? Don’t answer that … In all honesty, there is a wonderful Spanish Reserve Tempranillo that is waiting for you to enjoy this dish with. Crack it open, order the sliders, and enjoy the view – there aren’t many places that can give you this experience in Tahoe.

The Idle Hour is located at 3351 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe. For more information and menu items, visit them at theidlehourlaketahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-600-3304.