EAT This Week: The Keys Café’s Acai Bowl

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve ever wondered just what the heck acai is (or how to pronounce it), then this week’s feature has you covered. Aa-saa-ee bowls started to gain popularity around the early 2000s, and for good reason. Not only are they delicious, but they carry quite a few health benefits as well – which makes this offering from Key’s Café that much better.

The Keys Café’s Acai Bowl. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The base of this dish centers around a mixture of frozen acai, blueberries, strawberries and soy milk (which can change depending on your dairy preference). It is finished off with granola and freshly sliced banana and makes for an amazing breakfast (or brunch) to kick start your day.

The texture and temperature of the frozen berries is what makes this dish. The acai has a deep sweetness that plays well with the tanginess of the blueberries and the sweet tartness of the strawberries. The creaminess of the banana helps to balance out the acidity of the berries and the crunch from the granola, along with its nutty savoriness, rounds everything out.

Each bite is like a firecracker of flavor and the real delight comes when you can grab a little bit of each component to set up the perfect bite. You can feel the health benefits seep through your pores with this dish and if you were smart, you’d order two. Why? Because once you get done with the first one, you’re likely going to want more.

The Keys Café is located at 2279 Lake Tahoe Blvd #2 in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink information visit them online at keyscafetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-542-3800.