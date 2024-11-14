EAT This Week: The Keys Café’s Papa Dave

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I don’t know who Papa Dave is, but if anyone out there does, you need to thank him for inspiring this sandwich. As part of a new menu being offered up at Keys Café, I was more than happy to be a test eater before it made it to the actual menu. And now that’s it’s fully available, I may have to go back and grab another.

The Keys Café’s Papa Dave Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

But, before I get too far out ahead of myself, let me explain the details. Piled high between two slices of marbled rye are thick pieces of pastrami. When I say piled high, think mountain high, because that’s what it reminded me of. In addition to the meat is sauerkraut, dill pickles, a slathering of Dijon mustard, and your choice of cheese – which if you’re feeling frisky go with the house favorite combination of both pepperjack and cheddar. Once all that is stacked, it is smashed in the panini press, giving all the ingredients up close and personal contact.

The meat is super tender and not overly smoky so when it comes in contact with the tanginess of the sauerkraut, they balance each other out flawlessly. The pickles give the perfect punch of sour, and the Dijon is equally creamy and sharp. The crispy exterior, along with the slight nuttiness of the bread, makes for the perfect vehicle to carry everything across the finish line.

I’ve had my fair share of pastrami sandwiches, and this one is in the upper echelon of options. Combine that with the sheer size of this beast and you have a perfect option for lunch – and possibly leftovers if you can’t take it all down in a single sitting. Which, I kind of wish I had leftovers of it as I’m writing this. Oh well, maybe I’ll order two next time.

The Keys Café is located at 2279 Lake Tahoe Blvd #2 in South Lake Tahoe. For food and drink information visit them online at keyscafetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-542-3800.