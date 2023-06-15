EAT This Week: The Lake House’s Escargot

This week's featured dish is The Lake House's Escargot.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If the very thought of this week’s feature already has your head nodding in negative fashion and your body telling you, “no way,” then you may just want to bow out of reading right now. But, if you’re willing to check your ego and misconceptions at the door and open up your mind, you may just find yourself sitting at the table with an order of these. If you’re one who has no problem with escargot then this dish is for you – and it’s amazing.

The dilemma, of course, is that we’re talking about eating snails. And although they’ve been eating them in Europe since the dawn of time, most people associate them with those suckers that leave trails through your garden. Newsflash: we’re not talking about those snails.

The version getting served up at the Lake House are served out of their shell (so there’s no brain trickery) and doused in garlic parsley butter along with a healthy side of crostini. Because of the very mild taste of the actual escargot, they accept the richness of the butter and punchiness of the garlic extremely well. Pile that bite onto the crostini, close your eyes, and I’d be willing to bet you will think a damn tasty bite just washed over your palette.

You’re mostly getting texture from the escargot – slightly chewy but smooth. They are somewhat reminiscent to a clam or mussel, but while typically smaller, I believe they pack a better flavor. I mean they’re swimming in garlic and butter. Come. On. If you’ve ever eaten Oysters Rockefeller, that’s the flavor my brain immediately pulled from my memory bank.

Regardless of where your brain might go, you owe it to yourself to try this dish. Whether an escargot lover (a no-brainer) or an escargot rookie, let this dish be the one to decide if they’re for you. If they’re not, I’ll gladly eat what you don’t – although I’ll be proud of you for trying.

The Lake House is located at 1181 Emerald Bay Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menus and additional information visit them online at thelakehousetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-1308.