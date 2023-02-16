EAT This Week: The Lake House’s Lobster Time

This week's featured EAT dish is The Lake House's Lobster Time.

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If I asked you what your dream ingredients are for the best omelet, I have no idea where lobster would fall on your list. But, with cold water lobster meat in full frame for the week’s feature, I now know myself – and it’s up there towards the top.

This dish is a little like the NFL’s Red Zone Channel. I didn’t know I needed it in my life until they gave it to me. I had no idea I needed a lobster omelet until I had this one. Obviously, the tender lobster is the star of the show. I have no official measurement of just how much lobster is included in this dish, so my official description is a truckload. It is literally bursting at the seams and overflowing on the plate. It is accompanied by melted Monterey Jack cheese inside a perfectly cooked omelet, topped with hollandaise sauce and garnished with chives.

I could spend some time on the potato and fresh fruit sides, but it would only take time away from helping you understand what a lobster omelet tastes like. In short, it’s decadent. The lobster is slightly sweet and buttery, which makes for an amazing companion with the Monterey Jack. Each bite has that melt-y strand of goodness that breaks at just the right time for the strings to attach themselves to your fork for the perfect morsel.

When I mentioned a perfectly cooked omelet, it’s every bit of that statement. It balances the line between fluffy and creamy and when you have the tangy punches from the hollandaise permeating its exterior, it makes for one of the best brunch experiences I’ve had in South Lake Tahoe.

I realize this isn’t your everyday breakfast or brunch item, but if you’re looking for something to put you over the top, maybe even unexpectedly as it did me, this is your dish.

The Lake House is located at 1181 Emerald Bay Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menus and additional information visit them online at thelakehousetahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-600-1308.