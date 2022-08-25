EAT This Week: The Lake House’s Scallops and Prawn Chimichurri

This week's featured EAT dish is The Lake House’s Scallops and Prawn Chimichurri.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

For those of you with an affinity for seafood (more specifically prawns and scallops), and can’t decide between the two when ordering, this week’s feature pairs up the dynamic duo so you do not need to choose – and we’re all just a little better because if it.

There’s a lot of flavors exploding in this dish, so let’s start with the stars of the show and work our way top to bottom. The rotating conveyer belt of prawns and scallops are the first thing you see. Each is delicately dolloped with chimichurri (a sauce of fresh herbs, garlic, chile, and vinegar) and cooked to perfection.

The cook is one of the reasons this dish works as well as it does. Over cook prawns or scallops and you’re automatically in a bad mood. Here, the pan roast on each gives you that great crusty exterior and buttery interior. They are placed on a sautéed bed of fingerling potatoes, spinach, red onion, dijon-lemon vinaigrette, and surrounded by a chile beurre blanc (an emulsified butter sauce).

The best part about dishes with multiple components is the opportunity to flavor-poach. Each bite can take on a different taste depending on what you’re eating. At the end of the day, the best bite for me was the scallop and prawn with a healthy dose of chimichuri and a hearty swipe of the beurre blanc. Its richness is balanced nicely with a subtle heat and the earthiness.

The slight tartness from the vinaigrette combined with the spinach and potatoes shouldn’t be overlooked, though. They also add a counterbalance to the seafood that’s slightly different than the beurre blanc. Although, the more I write about, the more I just want to say to try and get everything in one bite and let your sensory overload kick in and bask in the glory of each bite.

The Lake House is located at 1181 Emerald Bay Road in South Lake Tahoe. For menus and further information visit them online at thelakehousetahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-1308.