EAT This Week: The Oyster Bar’s Seafood Boil

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If the weather to start this week had you clamoring for the days of soups, stews, and casseroles to come, then this week’s feature should help. While we’re not quite out of the summer season (fingers crossed), this dish should at least tide you over until we get the official changing of the guard from Mother Nature.

The Oyster Bar’s Seafood Boil Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As the second most popular dish at the restaurant (next to the Bouillabaisse), there are many options you can choose to enjoy this dish with options of shrimp, clams and mussels, crab legs, a house boil, or their lobster boil. Whatever adventure you choose, you’re not going to go wrong.

But, before we get into all those flavors, let’s start with the base. Things like garlic, onions, and butter all play a part in the citrus beer broth merry-go-round, which gets rounded out with the additions of potato, corn, and Andouille sausage. If it sounds like a lot, it is – although every component has its place and you can feel each of them pulling their weight to make up the pinnacle flavor profile.

Each of the boil options has their own method. Like in the case of the shrimp option, butter and garlic are sautéed before the addition of the shrimp, white wine, and lemon. Once that’s cooked down, a fresh helping of parsley is added before getting served with the boil base.

Each of the options allows the seafood to shine in all their briny, sweet, and salty splendor. And yes, part of the fun of each of the option is getting in their with your hands and cracking through those shells. Sometimes food just tastes better after you’ve put in some work to get to it – especially with this dish.

The Oyster Bar is located inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 50 U.S. Hwy 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/the-oyster-bar or give them a call at 844-588-7625.