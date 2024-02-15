EAT This Week: Three Pines Coffee Company’s Ube Waffle

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If getting the perfect breakfast to put you on the right track for the day is important, then this week’s feature is one that you have to dial up. Not only will it leave you feeling energized and ready to tackle your daily tasks, but also when you pair it with a dynamite cup of coffee from Three Pines, you have a one-two punch that’s about as good as any boxer in the ring.

Three Pines Coffee Company’s Ube Waffle Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Everything with this dish starts with the batter. It’s a paleo mix with almond and cassava flours but also contains ube (purple yam). The ube carries a little nutty flavor that is like a cross between vanilla and pistachio. The result is a nicely textured outside with a super creamy inside that doesn’t leave you feeling heavy and ready to get back under the covers for a mid-morning nap like most other waffles.

It is topped with a house-made “whipped cream,” which is really a thickened coconut yogurt (cocojune) – a plant-based alternative to dairy – along with a wild berry drizzle. It’s garnished with hemp seed hearts, crushed walnuts and pumpkin seeds.

As soon as this dish is put in front of you, you can feel the health benefits seeping out of its pores. But, just because it looks and feels healthy, doesn’t mean there isn’t flavor – there’s a ton. Every component has its place and each bite hits every branch on the texture tree. It’s sweet, it’s nutty, it’s tangy – it’s everything you want out of a nourishing breakfast.

If you really want the most out of this dish, be sure to spread around the cream and mix it with the berries. That juxtaposition of sweet and creamy to tart and tangy – especially when it sinks into the waffle pockets – is the superpower of this dish. Superfoods need superpowers, so it all makes complete sense.

Three Pines Coffee Company is located at 3115 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For restaurant information and menu items visit them at threepinescoffeecompany.com or reach them by phone at 530-208-0995.