EAT This Week: Toast – Indian & Asian Fusion’s Shrimp Coconut Curry

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Curry is one of those dishes that I feel nobody can honestly say they’ve had them all – there are a ton of variations. Heck, I have an entire cookbook that is nothing but curries and I’m sure if I ever get through making them all that there would still be a bunch more that I could make. But, if you really boiled it down to the ones most people have tried, it probably doesn’t include shrimp as the main protein – which makes this week’s feature that much more memorable.

Toast – Indian & Asian Fusion’s Shrimp Coconut Curry Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The nuts and bolts of this gluten free offering, starts with a base of their coconut curry sauce, which contains items like coconut milk, curry powder, turmeric, cumin, and garam masala, among a slew of other ingredients. From there, the veggies (green bell peppers, onion, and carrot) are added along with the shrimp for a slow simmer before it gets plated up and finished off with a few dollops of cream.

I honestly can’t get enough when it comes to smelling Indian food. There’s just something about it that primes the pump for my jowls to start foaming and this dish hits all those same notes. While the restaurant can ratchet up the spiciness to whatever level you’d like, the mild version of this yields the perfect amount of heat.

The flavors are all over the charts – in a massively good way. Curry is probably the most forward, but there’s just enough of the coconut to shine through without being overly coconut-y and the buttery sweetness of the shrimp is the perfect compliment to all of the spices and layered flavors.

Because of all the components of the dish, it takes about a full day to get everything ready for a serving, which goes to show you their commitment. And speaking of serving, don’t order this dish without some naan (or in my case, garlic naan) to help sop up all of that remaining sauce – if there is any left, of course.

Toast – Indian and Asian Fusion is located at 605 Hwy 50 in Zephyr Cove. For food and beverage information visit them online at toast.llc or reach them by phone at 775-580-6000.