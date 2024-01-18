EAT This Week: Toulouse’s Avocado Toast

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

For me, few dishes are as equally as tasty and healthy as avocado toast. The healthy part goes without saying. Avocados in general are full of all kinds of great things, from good fats with antioxidants to doses of potassium to having no cholesterol; they really are a great option for the body. And when you pair it as much flavor as Toulouse does, it makes that much more appealing.

Toulouse’s Avocado Toast Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

For their version, the toast part of the dish comes in the form of grilled nine-grain bread. It’s piled on with smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, toasted almond slivers, a poached egg, and then garnished with micro greens.

When I talk about the health benefits of the avocado, when you pair it with eggs, it becomes a dynamic duo. And we’re not talking Batman and Robin – more like Batman and Batman – which I guess would suggest we’d be living in the multiverse of food dishes.

Nevertheless, once you bust open the egg and let the richness soak into the other ingredients, everything gets a bump up the Richter scale of flavor. Every bite just feels fresh and healthy – like you’re shedding pounds with every bite. Not really, but that would be pretty awesome.

As a whole, the dish is equal parts zesty and creamy with great textural components from the pickled onion and almonds. The onion also pulls double duty adding a touch of brightness to each bite. And when you get the explosions of flavor from the tomatoes, everything seems to fall into place.

This option is part of Toulouse’s breakfast menu and I can’t think of a better way to start your day than a heavy dose of this dish. Trust me, it’ll be way better than that bowl of Cap’n Crunch you’re eyeballing.

Toulouse restaurant is located at 901 Park Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at toulouse.wtf or reach them by phone at 530-600-0060