EAT This Week: Toulouse’s Mushroom Asparagus Omelette

If you’re on the hunt for something a little different for breakfast, I’ve got you covered with this week’s feature. Not only does it give you all the feels of a perfect breakfast meal, but it also does your body a solid by eating something healthy. Oh, it’s also vegan and gluten free if that needs to be a consideration.

The components are straightforward, but when they are fresh and paid attention to, are magic when combined and executed perfectly. The main ingredients of the omelette (besides the eggs) are mushrooms, asparagus and Sonoma goat cheese. The mushrooms are cooked into the egg before it wraps around the crisp-tender asparagus and cheese like a big bear hug from your favorite person.

Toulouse’s Mushroom Asparagus Omelette. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As expected, the shrooms and asparagus give this dish an earthy flavor, but that tanginess from the goat cheese really kicks that earthiness into a different stratosphere. The airiness of the egg balances well against the snap from the asparagus, which leads the way in how light and bright this dish eats.

It’s served alongside country potatoes, which are the perfect partner, and don’t weigh the dish down a single bit. Crispy, fluffy, salty, and cooked to perfection, it’s like getting Daniel Day Lewis as a supporting actor in your movie.

Partner this dish up with either their horseradish infused Bloody Mary or Mimosa offerings and you have all the makings of a breakfast of champions. Yes, this is way better than a bowl of Wheaties.

Toulouse restaurant is located at 901 Park Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at toulouse.wtf or reach them by phone at 530-600-0060.