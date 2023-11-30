EAT This Week: Verde Mexican Rotisserie’s Verde Salad

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re still riding the Thanksgiving hangover train and can’t look at another spoonful of stuffing or dollop of cranberry sauce, don’t worry – there’s plenty of light at the end of the tunnel. You might even find yourself out of the tunnel and enjoying the sunlight (although probably still not able to look in the direction of a turkey leg). Regardless of how you’re feeling about food, it never hurts to look the way of a refreshing, and equally as tasty, salad. And this week, I have just the right one for you.

Verde Mexican Rotisserie’s Verde Salad Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Salads are only as successful as their components and the glue that holds them together (dressing), so I’m happy to report that Verde’s salad is top notch on both of these fronts. It all comes together in the form of mixed fresh greens, carrot, beets, radishes, tomatoes, pepitas, and sliced avocado. From there, you have your choice to shower the salad with a homemade herb vinaigrette or creamy avocado dressing. I always prefer for the lightness of a vinaigrette, so for this column’s sake, that’s what I’m touching on.

But, if all that is not enough, you can also choose to add a protein – a protein that if you’ve ever been to Verde, you know that’s what they’re famous for. In this case, I stayed a little lighter with chicken, but you can also add tri tip, pork, or mahi-mahi. You really can’t go wrong with any, so full speed ahead on making your belly happy.

The textures in this salad are next level. Everything pairs so nicely with each other that the conga line of freshness just keeps moving without letting up. The chicken is its flavorful and normal juicy self, but I really have to say, what makes this salad hit its peak for me is that vinaigrette. Whenever you want to start selling it, Verde, I’ll take a bottle for myself as well as all the stockings I have to stuff this Christmas.

Verde Mexican Rotisseries is located at 2016 Lake Tahoe Blvd in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and additional information visit verdemexicanrotisserie.com or reach them by phone at 530-573-0700.