EAT This Week: Yellow Sub’s Pizza Sub

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

As one of pizza’s biggest fans, it was only a matter of time before this mash-up sandwich made its way into this weekly feature. I’ll do my best to paint the picture of what’s happening with this dish, but I’m pretty sure you can tell just by its name alone.

Everything starts with a light toasting of focaccia bread. Inside the crisped slabs is a piled high combination of sliced meatballs, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, olives, pepperoncini, and marinara sauce. It’s then pressed to mash and melt everything together before getting sliced and served.

Yellow Sub’s Pizza Sub. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If you’re a pizza lover like me, there’s no way you’re not going to like this. It has everything you’re looking for, but with some smart tweaks that help it transform into sandwich form. If you’ve ever had a meatball sub, you know biting can get a bit awkward once you hit the meatball, so the slicing of them here is an ingenious way to take away that awkwardness and make the chomping less of a challenge.

The fresh mozzarella is also a gamechanger. It’s silky smoothness that melts around each ingredient, not only giving you texture but also that slightly salty and subtle sweetness. This brings me to the pepperoncinis. The bright brininess with a little crunch and touch of heat is really the kicker in the sandwich. With the way they elevate this sandwich, you could make the case to replace all pickles on all other sandwiches with pepperoncinis, and I’d probably not argue.

I realize I’m jaded when it comes to all things pizza but give me this sandwich with the herb-forward bread and all the fixings, and any craving I have for a slice of pie could easily be solved by throwing down this sandwich instead.

Yellow Submarine Sandwich Shop is located at 983 Tallac Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at yellowsubtahoe.com or reach them via phone at 530-541-8808.