Ebbetts Pass open; Sonora, Tioga passes still closed

Snow and debris slowed progress on reopening Sonora Pass. Ebbetts Pass is scheduled to reopen today after being closed since mid-November.

Ebbetts Pass on Highway 4 in Alpine County reopened 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Crews have been working since April 3 to clear snow and debris and have been taking the last week to repair the road.

This is the latest the pass has opened since the spring of 2017. Ebbetts closed on Nov. 18, 2022.

As of Thursday morning, the snowpack at Ebbetts is still 4.6-feet deep, according to U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow telemetry.

Monitor Pass on Highway 89 reopened on May 12.

CalTrans is working to clear Sonora and Tioga passes still. Snowplows met just west of the Sonora Pass on Monday, but are still clearing fallen trees and fixing flooding along the route.

Work to clear Highway 120 to Tioga Pass, the eastern entrance to Yosemite National Park, is underway on both sides of the gate. Opening is expected toward the end of June or early July, according to the National Park Service.

It has been four years since Tioga Pass was closed until July 1 in 2019.

Record snow levels have resulted in late openings for the seasonal passes.