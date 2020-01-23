Echo Lake snowshoe trek with Sugar Pine Foundation

An educational snowshoe hike will be held this weekend.

Provided

WHAT TO BRING Lunch Water Snacks Insulating clothes/wicking layer against the skin is reocmmended Warm layer Jacket Waterproof pants Extra layers Winter hat and gloves Winter boots Extra pair of dry socks Snowshoes (let us know if you need to borrow a pair) Hiking poles (optional but let us know if you need to borrow a pair) Lip Balm (SPF 15-plus) Sunscreen Sunglasses Hat Camera (optional) Personal Medications

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This National Winter Trails Day, The Tahoe Rim Trail Association and the Sugar Pine Foundation will co-host an afternoon snowshoe trek to Echo Lake.

The leisurely snowshoe hike is 4 miles and rated moderate, but could be more challenging with deeper snow levels.

The hike is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The hike begins at the Echo Lake Sno-Park off U.S. Highway 50 (Johnson Pass Rd) and travels to Lower Echo Lake.

Along the way, Sugar Pine Foundation experts will reveal the mysterious world of trees.

There will be a lunch at an old lodge, so packing food and water is a must. The destination provides great photo opportunities of Lower Echo Lake and the surrounding mountains of glacial moraine carved out a millennia ago.

The cost is $5, a reservation fee that is non-refundable. Each vehicle will need to display a Sno-Park parking permit prior to arriving at the meeting location.

Day passes are $5, season passes are $25.

TRTA hikes are group hikes, and care is taken to keep the group together.

All TRTA guides are volunteers who dedicate a great deal of their time throughout the year sharing their passion for the trail and the outdoors.

They are well-trained and experienced so please respect their decisions they make on the trail.

Event cancellation or changes will be communicated via email by 5 pm the day prior.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoerimtrail.org/event/sugar-pine-foundation-snowshoe.