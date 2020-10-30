Cal Trans completes bridge work on Echo Summit

Caltrans has finished construction on Echo Summit.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Work is complete on a two-season project to replace a bridge that served motorists for more than 80 years with a new structure that meets safety and seismic standards.

The $14.1 million U.S. Highway 50 Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct Replacement Project removed the existing bridge, which was completed in 1939 at a cost of $25,000. The project includes $5.2 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. This legislative package invests $54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways and bridges in communities across California and puts more dollars toward transit and safety.

Construction, which started last spring, included a full closure of U.S. 50 over the summit this September to install seven precast, prestressed 96-foot bridge girders. The full closure was completed five days ahead of schedule and incorporated elements of Caltrans’ accelerated bridge construction approach to complete projects faster and more efficiently.

Caltrans appreciates the support and encouragement from local elected officials and partner agencies during work on this challenging project. The department also extends its thanks to the local businesses, residents and visitors to the South Lake Tahoe area who were impacted by the construction work.

“Caltrans values innovation, efficiency and partnerships,” said District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal in a press release. “I want to thank everyone who worked on this project for thinking creatively on how to lessen the impact on the traveling public while still building a quality structure that will safely serve motorists for decades to come.”

Q&D Construction of Sparks, Nevada, was the prime contractor.

For more information on the project, visit Way2.Tahoe.com.