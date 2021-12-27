Echo Summit, Hwy 50 Now Open
South Lake Tahoe, Calif – 8:42 p.m. Update:
U.S. Highway 50 is now OPEN! All westbound & eastbound lanes are allowing through traffic on US-50 from Placerville to Meyers.
Chains REQUIRED on ALL vehicles (except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels).
As of 9:33 p.m., I-80 remains closed along with SR-88, SR-89 and Mt. Rose Hwy.
