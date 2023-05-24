EDC Community Action Council seeks new members

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Community Action Council currently has several member vacancies, including those within the low-income and community sector membership categories.

The Community Action Council is seeking to fill the member vacancies with individuals who can represent the interests and concerns of people and families with low incomes living in El Dorado County, with a special focus on housing, nutrition, and low-income program needs. Priority will be given to individuals or representatives of community organizations that demonstrate a commitment to advancing the purposes and activities of the council. The deadline to submit a member application is July 14.

The Community Action Council acts in an advisory capacity to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors and the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency about the needs of the community relating to human services for low-income residents of the county. The council provides for the collaboration of local government, private organizations, and citizens serving the most vulnerable populations.

Representatives of community agencies that serve El Dorado County’s low-income residents are encouraged to apply. These are volunteer, unpaid positions. Meetings are held in Placerville.

To receive a member application for the Community Action Council, contact Star Walker at 530-621-6255 or send an email to star.walker@edcgov.us .